Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Pacifica
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity92.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe, premium cloth
  • Light Taupe, premium leather
  • Light Taupe, leather
  • Light Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
