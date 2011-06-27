Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4639 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
