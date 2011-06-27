2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|20 Speaker Harman Kardon Sound Group
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Protection Package A
|yes
|S Appearance Package
|yes
|Uconnect Theater Package w/Streaming
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2EC
|yes
|Advanced SafetyTec Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|506 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Nappa Leather Buckets Seats w/ "S" Logo
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|MOPAR Protective Clear Film
|yes
|18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guards
|yes
|Tri-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Maximum cargo capacity
|140.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4987 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6300 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|13.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|18.6 degrees
|Length
|203.8 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|197.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|121.6 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/65R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,545
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
