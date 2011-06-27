  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker Features & Specs

More about the 1995 New Yorker
Overview
See New Yorker Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight3592 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
See New Yorker Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles