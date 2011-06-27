  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1993 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 1993 New Yorker
More about the 1993 New Yorker
Overview
See New Yorker Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length198.6 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
See New Yorker Inventory

Related Used 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles