Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 1991 New Yorker
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length198.6 in.
Curb weight3452 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
