Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue Mark Cross Features & Specs

More about the 1990 New Yorker
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Length198.6 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight3363 lbs.
