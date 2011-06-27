Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight3122 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
