  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron LX Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Le Baron
More about the 1993 Le Baron
Overview
See Le Baron Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
See Le Baron Inventory

Related Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles