  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Landau Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Le Baron
Overview
See Le Baron Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight2906 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
See Le Baron Inventory

Related Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Landau info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles