Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron GTC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
