Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
