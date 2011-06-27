  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2863 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black
