Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
