Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Landau Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2972 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
