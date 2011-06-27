  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron GTC Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2863 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
