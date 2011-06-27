Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron GTC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright White
