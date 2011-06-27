  1. Home
Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight3040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
