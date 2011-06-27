Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Premium LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.9 in.
Curb weight2853 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
