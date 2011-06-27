  1. Home
Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Highline Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.9 in.
Curb weight2853 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
