Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Highline Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.9 in.
Curb weight2991 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
