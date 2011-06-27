  1. Home
Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron GTC Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.9 in.
Curb weight2991 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
