Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.0/336.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|100.3 in.
|Length
|184.9 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2684 lbs.
