  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Highline Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Le Baron
More about the 1990 Le Baron
Overview
See Le Baron Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2060 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Length184.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2775 lbs.
See Le Baron Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Highline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles