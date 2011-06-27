  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Le Baron
More about the 1990 Le Baron
Overview
See Le Baron Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Length184.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2775 lbs.
See Le Baron Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles