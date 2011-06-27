Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Sedan Consumer Reviews

Le Baron Jan , 01/17/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I love the car. I wish it could get better gas mileage though. But it's a great car, comfortable, plenty of space inside. The truck size is great too. Report Abuse

a reliable car at a good price ladiedragon17 , 10/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned my lebaron for just under a year.. besides normal wear and tear it has bee a really fun car to drive. I think that the seats are really comfortable.. it handles really well in all weather i think.. I would recommend it to anyone who likes a good car..

The car that never quits! aviatechnisong , 02/24/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've got a 1990 Lebaron that currently has 230,000+ miles on it! This is a car that won't quit! It's comfortable, has pretty good gas milage for its age, and it still looks good! It was passed down from my aunt, who'd received it from my grandparents, who bought it used. And for a 16 year old car, it's pretty good. I love LeBarons!

Power&good MPG, watch A/C & oil burning Al Lipnel , 03/30/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Plenty of acceleration power with the V6 EFI. I get 26 mpg with 6 cylinders. A real smooth ride at highway speeds. At purchase, 5 years ago, my LeBaron was 9 years old and had 68K miles. I have put on 90K miles. The quality of the air conditioning units is suspect. I have gone through 2 units. Three separate auto mechanics have given bad review for LeBaron A/C units. My LeBaron burns a quart of oil per week. May be just my car - it now has 150K miles. My mechanic does not know of oil burning being a common problem for LeBarons.