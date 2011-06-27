  1. Home
Used 1993 Chrysler Imperial Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Imperial
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length203.0 in.
Curb weight3519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
