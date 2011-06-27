  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Concorde
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,480
See Concorde Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,480
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,480
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,480
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,480
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,480
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,480
premium clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3479 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,480
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,480
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Concorde Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles