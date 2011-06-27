  1. Home
Used 2003 Chrysler Concorde LXi Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Concorde
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque241 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower234 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3548 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length207.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
