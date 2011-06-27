  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Concorde
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,755
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Torque222 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,755
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,755
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,755
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,755
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,755
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Length209.1 in.
Curb weight3558 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Met Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,755
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,755
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
