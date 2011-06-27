  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde LXi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Stone White
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
