Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus LXi Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Cirrus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Curb weight3076 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Maple Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
