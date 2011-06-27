  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus LXi Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Cirrus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3148 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
