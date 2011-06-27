  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Cirrus
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus LX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Cirrus
Overview
See Cirrus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3148 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Dark Iris Pearl
See Cirrus Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles