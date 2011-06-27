Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited HEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2009 Aspen
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,270
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)540.0/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,270
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size5.7 l
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,270
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5669 lbs.
Gross weight7050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Exterior Colors
  • City Teal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Graystone, leather
  • Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,270
P265/60R18 109S tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,270
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
