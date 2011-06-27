Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited HEV Features & Specs
|Overview
See Aspen Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|540.0/594.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Turning circle
|39.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|368 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and simulated wood steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear heater unit
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Front track
|64.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|102.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5669 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.39 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1410 lbs.
|Length
|202.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheel base
|119.2 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Rear track
|64.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|P265/60R18 109S tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,270
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
