Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited Features & Specs

Overview
$34,730
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,730
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$34,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$34,730
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$34,730
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,730
276 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,730
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$34,730
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$34,730
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$34,730
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room58.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$34,730
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$34,730
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4926 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8950 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
$34,730
Exterior Colors
  • City Teal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Light Graystone, leather
  • Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$34,730
P265/60R18 109S tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$34,730
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
$34,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
