  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Aspen
  4. Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Aspen
More about the 2007 Aspen
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,810
See Aspen Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,810
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,810
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,810
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,810
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,810
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,810
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,810
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,810
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,810
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5043 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Maximum payload1680 lbs.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8750 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,810
Exterior Colors
  • Cognac Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,810
P265/60R18 109S tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,810
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Aspen Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles