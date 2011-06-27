  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300M
  4. Used 2002 Chrysler 300M
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chrysler 300M Special Features & Specs

More about the 2002 300M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,065
See 300M Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,065
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,065
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
carbon trim on dashyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,065
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,065
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,065
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.8 cu.ft.
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight3650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,065
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 300M Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chrysler 300M Special info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles