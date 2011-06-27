Used 2002 Chrysler 300M Special Features & Specs
|Overview
See 300M Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275.2/412.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|360 watts stereo output
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|remote trunk release
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|carbon trim on doors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|carbon trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Front track
|61.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|197.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3650 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|113 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P245/45R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,065
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
