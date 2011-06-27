  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300M
  4. Used 1999 Chrysler 300M
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chrysler 300M Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 300M
Overview
See 300M Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3567 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel/Tan
  • Light Pearl Beige
See 300M Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chrysler 300M Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles