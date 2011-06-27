2021 Chrysler 300 S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/555.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|S Model Appearance Package
|yes
|SafetyTec Plus Group
|yes
|Mopar Interior Appearance Group
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Comfort Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2EG
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Black/Red Seats
|yes
|Ventilated Leather Trim Sport Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.2 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|198.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4013 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.0 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|245/45R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
