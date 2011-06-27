  1. Home
2021 Chrysler 300 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
S Model Appearance Packageyes
SafetyTec Plus Groupyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2EGyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Black/Red Seatsyes
Ventilated Leather Trim Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Dimensions
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4013 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Sunset
  • Gloss Black
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Smoke, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
