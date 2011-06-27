  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. 2021 Chrysler 300
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chrysler 300 Touring L Features & Specs

More about the 2021 300
More about the 2021 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,370
SafetyTec Plus Groupyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,370
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,370
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Leather w/Perforated Insert Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,370
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,370
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,370
235/55R19 Black Side Wall All-Season Performance Tiresyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4267 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Sunset
  • Amethyst
  • Gloss Black
  • Frostbite
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Linen, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,370
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Chrysler 300 Touring L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars