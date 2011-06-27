  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. 2020 Chrysler 300
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L Features & Specs

More about the 2020 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,065
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Value Packageyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Fyes
300 Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,065
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,065
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,065
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,065
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,065
235/55R19 Black Side Wall All-Season Performance Tiresyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4267 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Canyon Sunset
  • Frostbite
  • Amethyst
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Linen, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,065
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,065
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars