Used 2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2016 300
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.9/592.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Ryes
Safetytec Plus Groupyes
Quick Order Package 26Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Leather Interior Trimyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Class I Receiver Hitchyes
Measurements
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4029 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Indigo/Linen, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
