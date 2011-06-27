  1. Home
Used 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core Features & Specs

More about the 2013 300
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.4/439.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 21Nyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
simulated carbon fiber and leather trim on center consoleyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated carbon fiber and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAVyes
Uconnect 8.4N AM/FM/CD/DVD/SD/NAVUSByes
Harman Kardon Audio Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Red Brake Calipersyes
245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Length200.3 in.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
