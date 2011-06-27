  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2013 Chrysler 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Chrysler 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 300
More about the 2013 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,845
See 300 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.8/515.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,845
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,845
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAVyes
Beats Audio Groupyes
Uconnect 8.4N AM/FM/CD/DVD/SD/NAVUSByes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,845
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,845
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight4235 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 300 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Chrysler 300 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles