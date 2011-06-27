Used 2013 Chrysler 300 S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.8/515.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Torque
|264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.9 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Quick Order Package 22G
|yes
|SafetyTec
|yes
|Quick Order Package 29G
|yes
|Luxury Group
|yes
|5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|element antenna
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|552 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Beats Audio premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on doors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on dash
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
|yes
|Uconnect 8.4N AM/FM/CD/DVD/SD/NAVUSB
|yes
|Leather/Cloth Sport Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Light Group
|yes
|Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
|yes
|Black Painted Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Front track
|63.4 in.
|Curb weight
|4235 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|Length
|198.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.8 in.
|Height
|59.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.2 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Rear track
|63.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/55R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,845
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
