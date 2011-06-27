Used 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Consumer Reviews
Good valued car, eye catcher/sleeper
The 6.4 SRT-8 is a great car if you are into the tech age, modern looks with an attitude. cant beat the car for overall function and style.Can be upgraded electronically at the dealership for performance and/or driving experiences/ conveniences. Better gas mileage than a 6 cylinder Caravan and a lot of other "ECO" branded vehicles. The car will have the power to pass just about anything in normal or heavy traffic especially on the tight distances on two lane roads. The downfall: not much leg room in the rear if your driver is more than 6' and Watch for hydroplaning with stock tires. Launch Control is touchy and aborts unless on a perfect and flat surface, otherwise get ready for a wonderful rear tire smokey show while impressive; it cuts the 1/4 mile and 0-60 time to about 12.5 quarter mile and 4.3 for a 0-60 with junky stock tires, get good tires and this car will be with the big leagues at the time trap. For older people this car may be too much to hang on to in Track Mode while on the normal road. 170 MPH seems like a cruising 80 MPH in this fine ride.And this is where you leave your neighbor (who had to go get a raise at work to own a Buick), you can pass him up and leave him far behind, and probably pump the same amount of gas as he does. You just get there first with a lot more flash ! This car never gets compared to a Buick unless you have the 3.6L then by chance... and even then just MAYBE.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 300
Related Used 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner