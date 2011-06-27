  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2013 Chrysler 300
  5. Used 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 300
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 300s for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,851 - $12,357
Used 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good valued car, eye catcher/sleeper

DJ, 01/19/2016
SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

The 6.4 SRT-8 is a great car if you are into the tech age, modern looks with an attitude. cant beat the car for overall function and style.Can be upgraded electronically at the dealership for performance and/or driving experiences/ conveniences. Better gas mileage than a 6 cylinder Caravan and a lot of other "ECO" branded vehicles. The car will have the power to pass just about anything in normal or heavy traffic especially on the tight distances on two lane roads. The downfall: not much leg room in the rear if your driver is more than 6' and Watch for hydroplaning with stock tires. Launch Control is touchy and aborts unless on a perfect and flat surface, otherwise get ready for a wonderful rear tire smokey show while impressive; it cuts the 1/4 mile and 0-60 time to about 12.5 quarter mile and 4.3 for a 0-60 with junky stock tires, get good tires and this car will be with the big leagues at the time trap. For older people this car may be too much to hang on to in Track Mode while on the normal road. 170 MPH seems like a cruising 80 MPH in this fine ride.And this is where you leave your neighbor (who had to go get a raise at work to own a Buick), you can pass him up and leave him far behind, and probably pump the same amount of gas as he does. You just get there first with a lot more flash ! This car never gets compared to a Buick unless you have the 3.6L then by chance... and even then just MAYBE.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 300s for sale

Related Used 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles