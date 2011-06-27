  1. Home
Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.9/592.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Quick Order Package 27Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,670
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,670
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,670
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,670
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight3999 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Exterior Colors
  • Luxury Brown Pearlcoat
  • Crystal Blue Pearlcoat
  • Cashmere Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,670
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
