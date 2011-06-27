  1. Home
Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2010 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,640
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Quick Order Package 27P Walter P. Chrysler Signature Seriesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,640
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,640
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,640
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Media Center 730Nyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4027 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, suede
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,640
P225/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles