Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fabulous Car
I bought my 2010 300 Touring eight months ago (Feb. 2016). At that time it had 70K miles. I've added another 10K, and so far the car has performed beautifully. Other than oil changes the only expense has been to buy a spare key ($315) and new tires ($700). I've taken a couple of short distance (150 miles or so) trips and the car rides like a dream. City mpg runs about 17.5-18.0; highway about 24 mpg. I feel very secure driving the car. I would recommend the Chrysler 300. I've now owned the car for over a year and can still highly recommend the 300. It's very reliable and comfortable to drive. Only normal service work, i.e. oil changes, has been needed. The car now has 92,000 miles on it. Still providing perfectly reliable service. The only repair work I’ve had to do was to replace the drivers door handle. I still highly recommend a Chrysler 300. My 300 now has over 96,000 and continues to be trouble free. Highly recommend a Chrysler 300.
Owner of 2nd Chrysler 300
I just traded my 2005 300 for a 2010. I made one mistake, should have gotten the 3.5 engine. The only complaint I have is a whinning noise when using the A/C. The buttons on the key are real easy to push by accident. Otherwise this is a GREAT car for the money. The price is very reasonable compared to Cadillac & others of equal size and quality. Smooth ride & easy to drive.
The car that starts itself
This is my 2nd 300 with a hemi. 06 was great. Wanting to upgrade, I went to a 10 model. A great car but since purchasing in feb., has been in the shop 5 times. First time after hearing noises on sharp turns, found out that the factory had put the wrong rack and pinion steering on this model. Then the fun began. The car started itself in the garage one night at midnight. After a trip to the ownership, was told that it was fixed, it started again in the garage. Detroit told the dealer that if I had AT&T land line or computer, that it would interfere with the electronics. After 2 weeks back in the shop, was given 2 new key fobs with an AT&T blocker on them. As of 1 week, "no Christine"
A classic in waiting
I couldn't be happier with the overall experience of this car. Just over 38k miles now, it's still brand new in every way. Power on tap is un-limited! Extremely quiet, ride is "sporty" for such a big car. Never feels heavy, really nimble actually. You do get jostled a bit, but when hitting curves, there's a sense they aren't even there. Talk out there in blogs has this model pinned for being collector car worthy in the future. Chrysler got it right on this one. The re-style is nice, but not comparable to this last beauty produced. Romp on it under an overpass with sunroof open and hear the twin pipes roar like a muscle car. It's a luxo freeway cruiser in supreme-sublime style and function.
WOW! Perfect combo of Sport and luxury
I love it. Bought it yesterday and drove 300 miles home. 24.8 mpg going 73 mph on a 5.7L V8, WOW. JOY TO THE WORLD! I test drove BMW 550i, 535i, Benz E. Almost half price as the Germans w same options, the Chrysler has better style, more comfort, the seats are great and beautiful, more room, better sound system, no-one else has the HEMI, u-connect (bluetooth) is great. Touch screen Navigation, easy to use. No scrolling through pages to get to what you need. You get SO MUCH more for your money. I love the wheels, exterior look, a great cross between the 300C and SRT. This is what I have been waiting for. Remote start, Germans can't do that? Gotta go get some milk, any excuse to drive, HA! L
